Poco X4 is Launching Next Week

The Poco X4 series has been common in leaks over the past week. We already know that it will be a rebranded Redmi Note 11 for the global market, even though we already have a Redmi Note 11 global variant. You’re better off not trying to figure out Xiaomi’s naming schemes.

The Xiaomi sub-brand has now announced a February 28 launch event for Mobile World Congress (MWC). The event will take place in person, but it will also be streamed to online platforms such as YouTube.

The Poco X4 will take the spotlight on the event, but we may see other devices as well. The Poco smartwatch was recently spotted on a Russian certification platform, but there are no details on the specifications yet. There have been rumors that it will just be a rebranded Redmi Watch, but there is no official confirmation from Xiaomi.

As a reminder, the Poco X4 Pro is expected to boast the Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 108MP camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

Furthermore, a Poco executive revealed the company’s plans to expand into the IoT business last year. So there is a chance that we will also see other gadgets and accessories such as a wearable, a fitness band, or a power bank. But this is only speculation, so take this information with a grain of salt.