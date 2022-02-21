Updated PSL 7 Points Table After Peshawar’s Thrilling Victory Over Lahore in Match 30

Follow the updated PSL points table 2022 here.

Peshawar defeated Lahore in the super over in a thrilling encounter. Despite their win, Peshawar were unable to leap frog Lahore in the second place and finished at third in the points table.

Peshawar were off to a sluggish start as they lost wickets at quick succession. Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik rebuilt the innings before they too were sent back to the pavilion. A late flurry from Khalid Usman and Hussain Talat helped them to post 158/7.

ALSO READ Official: Here are the Fixtures for PSL 7 Playoffs

Lahore too were off to a poor start, losing early wickets and failing to gain momentum through the middle overs. A blistering innings from Shaheen Afridi including a 23-run last over of the innings took the thrilling match into a super over.

Lahore could only manage 5 runs in their super over as Wahab Riaz bowled an exceptional over under pressure. Zalmi’s experienced batter Shoaib Malik took only 2 balls to chase down the target and hand Zalmi their sixth win in the competition

Here’s the updated PSL 7 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Multan Sultans 10 9 1 – 18 +1.253 Lahore Qalandars 10 6 4 – 12 +0.765 Peshawar Zalmi 10 6 4 – 12 -0.340 Islamabad United 10 4 6 – 8 -0.069 Quetta Gladiators 10 4 6 – 8 -0.708 Karachi Kings 10 1 9 – 2 -0.891

Check out PSL Live Score, complete PSL 7 Schedule, and latest PSL Stats here!