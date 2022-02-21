Updated PSL 7 Points Table After Peshawar’s Thrilling Victory Over Lahore in Match 30

Follow the updated PSL points table 2022 here.
Peshawar defeated Lahore in the super over in a thrilling encounter. Despite their win, Peshawar were unable to leap frog Lahore in the second place and finished at third in the points table.
Peshawar were off to a sluggish start as they lost wickets at quick succession. Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik rebuilt the innings before they too were sent back to the pavilion. A late flurry from Khalid Usman and Hussain Talat helped them to post 158/7.
Lahore too were off to a poor start, losing early wickets and failing to gain momentum through the middle overs. A blistering innings from Shaheen Afridi including a 23-run last over of the innings took the thrilling match into a super over.
Lahore could only manage 5 runs in their super over as Wahab Riaz bowled an exceptional over under pressure. Zalmi’s experienced batter Shoaib Malik took only 2 balls to chase down the target and hand Zalmi their sixth win in the competition
Here’s the updated PSL 7 points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Multan Sultans
|10
|9
|1
|–
|18
|+1.253
|Lahore Qalandars
|10
|6
|4
|–
|12
|+0.765
|Peshawar Zalmi
|10
|6
|4
|–
|12
|-0.340
|Islamabad United
|10
|4
|6
|–
|8
|-0.069
|Quetta Gladiators
|10
|4
|6
|–
|8
|-0.708
|Karachi Kings
|10
|1
|9
|–
|2
|-0.891
