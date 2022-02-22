Pakistan-Uzbekistan Transit Trade Agreement to be Finalized in March

Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to finalize the Transit Trade Agreement (TTA) in March. This was decided during bilateral meetings between the visiting Uzbek delegation headed by Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Sardor Umurzakov and Pakistani officials.

During the meeting with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, the Uzbek delegation agreed to work on finalizing an agreement on market access, easing Uzbek visa for Pakistani businessmen and took up the matter of finalization of MoU on banking cooperation between the two countries. Both sides agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations and to enhance trade and economic cooperation to expeditiously implement the mutually agreed initiatives.

The business delegation from Uzbekistan also held business-to-business engagements with Pakistani enterprises from the sectors of textile, logistics, food, engineering goods and pharmaceuticals. A business roundtable was also organized between the Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister and prominent Pakistani businessmen.

The Uzbek delegation also held a bilateral meeting with Minister for National Food Security and Research, Minister for Railways and the Minister for Planning. During the meetings, the trans-Afghan Railway Project and cooperation in the agriculture sector were discussed.