Watch Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Turn Into a Car [Video]

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition made its debut in China as one of the first gaming phones of 2022. It may go global as the Poco F4 GT, but there is no official word from Xiaomi as of yet.

As per tradition, the gaming phone has already been taken apart, but only in a short video clip. But this video clip is like no other since it not only tears down the K50 Gaming Edition but also turns it into a fully functional remote-controlled car.

Check out the video to see it in action.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/I4x0e2FKNUM

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/I4x0e2FKNUM?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/I4x0e2FKNUM?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/I4x0e2FKNUM





In the video, we can see the whole camera assembly in detail as well as the motherboard and all its components. It also shows the JBL tuned speaker setup from the inside and the dual-cell battery setup that combines into a 4,700 mAh unit. This battery has 120W fast charging support for extremely quick top-ups.

The massive cooling chamber sits right behind the rear panel to keep thermals in check. This is necessary for smartphones running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC since it’s infamous for overheating.

Finally, the most amusing part of the video shows all these hardware components together on top of a fully functional remote-controlled car. The car is controlled by another Redmi K50 Gaming Edition.