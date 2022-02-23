DHA Resident Spots UFO Over Islamabad [Video]

Extraterrestrial enthusiasts have been shocked after footage of an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) flying over Islamabad surfaced on different social media platforms recently.

The video had been recorded by Arslan Warraich, a 33-year-old resident of DHA, in January when he spotted the UFO in broad daylight. The video gained attention only recently and has become the talk of the town.

ALSO READ PIA Pilots Spot UFO in Karachi [Video]

Here is the video.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/pZ6Sfkqhr8o

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/pZ6Sfkqhr8o?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/pZ6Sfkqhr8o?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/pZ6Sfkqhr8o





According to Arslan, he spotted the UFO when he was landing his drone after recording video of the surroundings of his residence in DHA and immediately started recording it from different angles to get the best view.

He said that the UFO hovered above Islamabad for more than 2 hours and he stopped recording only when it got dark, adding that the 13-minute video is the longest footage of a UFO sighting ever shared by anyone.

UFO hunters from all over the world are giving their takes on the UFO sighting in Islamabad. In this regard, UFO of Interest, a global organization dedicated to fact-checking UFO spotting, also shared its view over the video.

ALSO READ PIA Pilot Spots a UFO Next to His Aircraft in Karachi

Taking to Twitter, UFO of Interest penned that the UFO visible in the video could actually be a kite because the event coincides with Basant Festival in the twin cities.

I was asked about pics and videos of an alleged UFO filmed over Islamabad, Pakistan. I think it could be a kite related to Pakistan Basant Festival 2022 in Rawalpindi, adjacent to Pakistan's capital of Islamabad,

An article about that Pakistani festival:https://t.co/K2VrR6Bx8b https://t.co/LawaDPwZa6 pic.twitter.com/vIMm1dh1GE — ufoofinterest.org (@ufoofinterest) February 22, 2022

However, it must be noted here that Basant Festival in Rawalpindi and Islamabad was held this month, albeit a complete ban, while the video was recorded in January. So, it is highly likely that Arslan Warraich could have sighted a UFO.