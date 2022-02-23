DHA Resident Spots UFO Over Islamabad [Video]

By Haroon Hayder | Published Feb 23, 2022 | 7:16 pm

Extraterrestrial enthusiasts have been shocked after footage of an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) flying over Islamabad surfaced on different social media platforms recently.

The video had been recorded by Arslan Warraich, a 33-year-old resident of DHA, in January when he spotted the UFO in broad daylight. The video gained attention only recently and has become the talk of the town.

Here is the video.

According to Arslan, he spotted the UFO when he was landing his drone after recording video of the surroundings of his residence in DHA and immediately started recording it from different angles to get the best view.

He said that the UFO hovered above Islamabad for more than 2 hours and he stopped recording only when it got dark, adding that the 13-minute video is the longest footage of a UFO sighting ever shared by anyone.

UFO hunters from all over the world are giving their takes on the UFO sighting in Islamabad. In this regard, UFO of Interest, a global organization dedicated to fact-checking UFO spotting, also shared its view over the video.

Taking to Twitter, UFO of Interest penned that the UFO visible in the video could actually be a kite because the event coincides with Basant Festival in the twin cities.

However, it must be noted here that Basant Festival in Rawalpindi and Islamabad was held this month, albeit a complete ban, while the video was recorded in January. So, it is highly likely that Arslan Warraich could have sighted a UFO.

