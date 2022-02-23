IPL Teams Wish Luck to Their Australian Players for Historic Pakistan Tour

The preparations for Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan are well underway and the excitement in the cricketing fraternity in the country is at an all-time high with just under two weeks to go for the first match of the series.

While the fans in Pakistan are jubilant to see Australia’s first tour of the country in 24 years, it seems like the excitement has also crossed the border in India. In an unprecedented move, a number of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises took to their social media accounts to wish their Australian players the best of luck on their tour of Pakistan.

IPL franchise, Delhi Capitals took to Twitter and stated that they cannot wait to watch their players, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, in action against the Men in Green.

David Warner 👉🏼 Tests

Mitchell Marsh 👉🏼 All formats Our 🇦🇺 boys are ready for a historic tour of 🇵🇰 👊🏼 Can't wait to see them in action 🤩#YehHaiNayiDilli #PAKvAUS @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/rwjP1Oee3Q — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 22, 2022

Similarly, Kolkata Knight Riders also took to Twitter to wish Australia’s Test captain, Pat Cummins, the best of luck for their tour of the country. They captioned the post, “Safe travels, see you soon.”

A number of Australian players are set to take part in the upcoming season of IPL. Many of the stars will not be available for the first few games of the season due to their tour of Pakistan. The players will join their franchises as soon as the tour is concluded. The players who are not a part of the ODI squads will also not be allowed to join the IPL until April 6. The IPL is set to commence on 2 April.

Australia’s tour of Pakistan is set to begin on 4 March with the first Test match at Rawalpindi. The tour is scheduled to conclude on 5 April with the only T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.