Babar Reigns Supreme at Top of ICC Rankings Alongside Rizwan

According to the latest ICC rankings, Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam is still ranked the number one batter in both the limited-overs formats. While Babar is still a long distance away from the second-placed Virat Kohli in ODIs, he is just seven points ahead of the fellow opener, Mohammad Rizwan, in the T20Is.
Elsewhere, Fakhar Zaman is still ranked number 9 ODIs and both Fakhar and Babar will be looking to move further ahead as Pakistan prepares for a historic series against Australia. Australia is due to tour Pakistan next month to play a three-match Test series, three-match ODI series, and a one-off T20I.
Rizwan has also maintained his second spot in the T20Is and both Babar and Rizwan will be looking to add more rating points as they face off against Australia in the one-off T20I in April.
Meanwhile, Babar has also maintained his position at 9 in the Test format. Babar and former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, are still the only two batters in the world to be ranked amongst the top 10 in each of three formats.
Pakistan has not played international cricket since the West Indies’ T20 tour of the country. While the players have not gotten a chance to improve their rankings, their previous performances have helped them to maintain their positions in the rankings.
Let’s have a look at the ICC batters rankings:
ODIs
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating Points
|1
|Babar Azam
|873
|2
|Virat Kohli
|811
|3
|Rohit Sharma
|791
|4
|Quinton De Kock
|783
|5
|Aaron Finch
|779
|6
|Jonny Bairstow
|775
|7
|David Warner
|762
|8
|Rassie van der Dussen
|750
|9
|Fakhar Zaman
|741
|10
|Joe Root
|740
T20Is
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating Points
|1
|Babar Azam
|805
|2
|Mohammad Rizwan
|798
|3
|Aiden Markram
|796
|4
|Dawid Malan
|728
|5
|Devon Conway
|703
|6
|KL Rahul
|686
|7
|Aaron Finch
|679
|8
|Rassie van der Dussen
|669
|9
|Martin Guptill
|658
|10
|Virat Kohli
|651