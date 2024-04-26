Rupee Reverses 4-Day Losing Streak Against US Dollar to End Week

The Pakistani rupee reversed its 4-day losing streak against the US Dollar after opening trade at 278 in the interbank market.

It was stable against the greenback but remained in red against other major currencies today.

The interbank rate stayed at 278 most of the day before closing at the same level. Open market rates across multiple currency counters were in the 278-279 level today.

The PKR appreciated by 0.03 percent to close at 278.38 after gaining nine paisas against the dollar today.

On a fiscal year-to-date basis, the rupee has so far appreciated by 2.68 percent.

Overall, the rupee is down nearly Rs. 51.31 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down Rs. 95.31 against the greenback. As per the exchange rate movements seen today, the PKR gained nearly 10 paisas today.

The PKR was red against most of the other major currencies in the interbank market today. It lost seven paisas against the British Pound (GBP), 20 paisas against the Euro (EUR), 50 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD), and 70 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD).

It gained two paisas against the UAE Dirham (AED) and two paisas against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) in today’s interbank currency market.