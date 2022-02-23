Panasonic Unveils The Highest Resolution Lumix GH6 MFT Camera [Images]

Panasonic has finally revealed the 25.2MP Lumix GH6, the highest-resolution Micro Four Thirds (MFT) mirrorless camera, after a year of delays and only days after its rival OM Digital Solutions launched its flagship MFT camera – the OM-1.

The camera can be regarded as a mini version of the company’s S1H ‘Netflix camera,’ since it is loaded with pro video features such as 5.7K ProRes V-Log video, a tilt-swivel display, and CFexpress capture.

The camera measures 138 x 100 x 100 mm and weighs about 823g with batteries.

The GH6 features a 25.2MP Live MOS sensor with a higher speed readout, giving the camera a much-needed image resolution boost, even though photo burst performance drops down a notch as compared to its predecessor, the GH5 II. The sensor also helps increase the effective pixel count by more than 20%.

The camera uses the company’s tried and tested Depth-from-Defocus (DFD) autofocus system as opposed to phase detect found in many other cameras. The DFD system is dependent on contrast-detect autofocus. However, Panasonic has also incorporated new AF algorithms for much faster performance with more autofocus areas, 315, ninety more than the GH5.

The GH6 includes a new Venus Engine that guarantees twice the processing power of the GH5. The image sensor also gets rid of the low-pass filter to deliver improved fine detail and promises reduced rolling shutter due to faster sensor readout.

The latest sensor also includes New Intelligent Detail Processing, new 2D Noise Reduction, and High Precision 3D Noise Reduction for video. The camera also includes face, eye, head, body, and animal AI recognition.

The GH6 is better equipped to detect stationary and moving subjects and can easily apply better and more precise noise reduction, especially at higher ISO settings.

The native ISO of the camera is 100-25,600 for stills and 100-12,800 for video, with an extension down to ISO 50 for both shooting modes.

A new Dynamic Range Boost mode has also been added, which promises 13+ stops of dynamic range. The mode is enabled automatically for stills photography in certain situations, including when shooting at or above ISO 800.

For videos, the GH6 can shoot a 5.7K video with V-Log at up to 30 fps with internal capture to either ProRes or ProRes HQ. The camera also offers 4:2:2 10-bit C4K 60p video with unlimited recording time, 4:2:0 10-bit 4K/120p, 4:2:2 10-bit FHD 240p High Frame Rate video and FHD with 300fps Variable Frame Rate, and much more.

Extended recording times have been made possible due to the integrated active cooling system.

The Panasonic Lumix GH6 is available for an MSRP of $2,200.