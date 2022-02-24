Here’s How You Can Contact Pakistan Embassy in Ukraine During War With Russia

Russian forces have invaded Ukraine by land, air, and sea in what has turned out to be the biggest attack by any country against another in Europe since World War II.

The development comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation and said that he has approved to launch a “special military operation” against Ukraine.

ALSO READ Samsung Millions of Phones had a Critical Security Flaw

Millions of Ukrainians and thousands of foreigners, including students and workers, are now at the mercy of Russia as its forces continue to bomb different cities.

To ensure the safety of their citizens in Ukraine, embassies of different countries have issued them special instructions and Pakistan is no different.

ALSO READ Sindh to Close All CNG Stations Tomorrow

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistani Embassy in Ukraine penned that Ukrainian airspace has been shut down and it is in touch with the stranded citizens who have been asked to reach Ternopil, a city in Western Ukraine.

Subject to the unfolding situation, the Embassy will make arrangements for their safe evacuation from the country under Russian attack. In the meanwhile, they can contact the following number and email for assistance at any time.

Email: [email protected]

Number: +380638282984