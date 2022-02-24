Here’s How You Can Contact Pakistan Embassy in Ukraine During War With Russia

Russian forces have invaded Ukraine by land, air, and sea in what has turned out to be the biggest attack by any country against another in Europe since World War II.
The development comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation and said that he has approved to launch a “special military operation” against Ukraine.
Millions of Ukrainians and thousands of foreigners, including students and workers, are now at the mercy of Russia as its forces continue to bomb different cities.
To ensure the safety of their citizens in Ukraine, embassies of different countries have issued them special instructions and Pakistan is no different.
Taking to Twitter, the Pakistani Embassy in Ukraine penned that Ukrainian airspace has been shut down and it is in touch with the stranded citizens who have been asked to reach Ternopil, a city in Western Ukraine.
Subject to the unfolding situation, the Embassy will make arrangements for their safe evacuation from the country under Russian attack. In the meanwhile, they can contact the following number and email for assistance at any time.
Email: [email protected]
Number: +380638282984
The Airspace of Ukraine is closed.
The Embassy is in touch with the students who couldn't leave according to the Advice given to them earlier.
They have been asked to go to Tarnopil. Where arrangements for thier evacuation will be made as situation allows.#ForeignOfficePk
— Pakistan Embassy Ukraine (@PakinUkraine) February 24, 2022