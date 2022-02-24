Sindh to Close All CNG Stations Tomorrow

Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) has announced a three-day closure for all compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in Sindh.

Its spokesperson announced today that all CNG stations will be closed for 72 hours, from 8 AM on Friday, 25 February to 8 AM on Monday, 28 February.

He added that the CNG stations are being closed to meet the gas shortfall as per the gas load management plan.

Explaining the reasons behind this closure, the spokesperson said,

Due to the short supply of gas in SSGC’s system and in line with [the] sectoral priority list of Gas Load Management Plan, all CNG stations in Sindh, including those operating on RLNG, will remain closed.

Local CNG dealers had reopened their businesses on Monday, February 14 after a two-and-a-half-month hiatus. According to the load management plan, gas supplies to the CNG sector were suspended from 1 December 2021, to 15 February 2022.

Via ARY News