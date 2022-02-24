Pakistan to Manufacture mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Soon

The World Health Organization (WHO) last year established a global mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub in South Africa with the aim to transfer technology needed for the manufacturing of mRNA Coronavirus vaccines in low and middle-income countries.

According to details, the WHO has recently included Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Serbia, and Vietnam on the list of countries that will benefit from the technology transfer hub.

Speaking in this regard, Director General (DG) WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom, said that the lack of a skilled workforce and robust regulatory systems in low and middle-income countries has hampered the production of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

The WHO experts have assessed these five countries and reached the decision that these countries have enough capacity to employ the technology acquired under the technology transfer program and start the production of mRNA vaccines relatively quickly.

Dr. Tedros added that the technology transfer will ensure equal access to COVID-19 vaccines to all countries and will enable the world to recover from the Coronavirus pandemic together, stronger, and faster.

Pharmaceutical companies in the countries on the list of South African technology transfer hub will receive the required technology and training for the manufacturing of mRNA Coronavirus vaccines.