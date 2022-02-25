Civil Aviation Authority Lifts Ban On In-Flight Meals

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has lifted the ban on in-flight meal services for domestic passengers imposed during the fifth wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The ban was imposed on 15 January due to a spike in COVID cases. However, a PCAA spokesperson said that food and drinks on domestic flights would be available from 1 March as the number of COVID-19 cases is coming down.

The spokesperson, however, added that the travelers are still required to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocols, i.e., face masks, social distance, and vaccination.

The development comes as Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 2.7 percent on Friday.

Statistics 25 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 41,142

Positive Cases: 1122

Positivity %: 2.72%

Deaths :25

Patients on Critical Care: 1186 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 25, 2022

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) data, the country reported 1,122 infections and 25 virus-related deaths during the last 24 hours.

On 23 February, the NCOC scrapped the PCR negative test requirement for vaccinated inbound passengers. The forum also stated that travelers below the age of 12 years will be exempted from mandatory vaccination.

However, non-vaccinated individuals over 12 years of age will require a valid pre-boarding negative PCR test to travel to the country.