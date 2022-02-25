Dr. Sania Nishtar Inaugurates Ehsaas Center in Khyber District

The Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program and Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar, inaugurated an Ehsaas Center in Jamrud Tehsil of the Khyber Tribal District to facilitate the registered beneficiaries under one roof.

This Ehsaas Center will provide facilities like Ehsaas payments, Ehsaas survey registrations, and Ehsaas School Stipends’ enrollments. Dr. Sania Nishtar spoke to local women at the center, listened to their concerns, and assured them full cooperation.

Other Ehsaas Centers have also been established in Bara and Landi Kotal Tehsils of Khyber.

While in district Khyber, Dr. Sania Nishtar also made a surprise inspection visit to the Dar-ul-Ehsaas orphanage that houses 100 hundred children.

She had previously inaugurated the newly-built model Panagah on Charsadda Road in Peshawar. This new Panagah is the second in Peshawar and the eighth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In line with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s vision of developing Pakistan as a welfare state, the model facility will provide a one-star plus bed-and-breakfast facility with meals, essentials, hygiene, and security standards.

“So far, we have opened 39 model Panagahs nationwide. As per [the] PM’s special instructions, each model Panagah not only provides boarding and lodging to daily wage earners but also a two-time meal for them, and all this is done with utmost dignity. Each Panagah serves free meals to around 500 people and offers [a] 100-bed facility for overnight stay,” the SAPM said.

“Today, Ehsaas is also opening the ‘Ehsaas Koye Bhooka Na Soye’ truck kitchen service in five districts of KP: Mardan, Haripur, Mansehra, Malakand, and Dera Ismail Khan. Now, the meals will be distributed through 40 truck kitchens in 29 cities across Pakistan. Under the initiative, they distributed cooked meals among labourers at designated delivery points,” she added.