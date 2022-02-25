PCB Makes a Huge Blunder Involving India on Poster for Pakistan-Australia Series

The official Facebook page of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made a big blunder in its recent promotional post for the upcoming Test series between Pakistan and Australia.

The first match of the historic Test series would be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. However, the PCB’s Facebook page titled “Pakistan Cricket Team” showed the picture of India’s Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi, in the background of a post teasing ticket prices for the forthcoming Test series.

The blunder has left cricket fans fuming, as many have even questioned the professionalism of PCB’s social media team.

Take a look at the picture:

In case you are unable to identify the mistake here, let us simplify it for you:

This comparison shows that the image used in the background of PCB’s post is the front view of Delhi’s Firoz Shah Kotla Stadium.

Here’s the picture of Pindi Cricket Stadium where the first Test will be played:

Although Pindi Cricket Stadium also looks slightly similar, the poster looks to have made use of Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

Note here that the Australian team will arrive in Pakistan in the wee hours of Sunday, 27 February for Three Tests, as many ODIs, and a one-off T20I. The three Tests would be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Lahore, while all white-ball games will be played in Rawalpindi.

