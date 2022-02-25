How to Avoid Traffic Jams in Rawalpindi & Islamabad During Australia Series

The traffic plan for upcoming Pakistan-Australia cricket matches in Rawalpindi has been released, according to which 350 traffic police officials will perform special duties.

The first Test will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 4-8 March, and the Australian team will arrive in Islamabad on 27 February. Based on the traffic plan, Stadium Road from 9th Avenue Chowk to Murree Road will be closed on both sides during the matches.

Traffic coming from Islamabad will be able to use the Expressway and Murree Road from Faizabad. Additionally, motorists coming from 9th Avenue via Double Road will be able to enter Rawalpindi via IJP Road, Pindora Chungi, Katarian, Carriage Factory, Pir Wadhai Mor, and Chak Madad, according to traffic police officials.

People traveling from Rawalpindi to Islamabad via Double Road to 9th Avenue will be able to enter Islamabad from Faizabad. According to traffic police officials, Murree Road from Faizabad to Double Road will be cordoned off during the departure and return of the teams.

All the vehicles coming from Islamabad during the movement of the teams will be diverted from Faizabad to the Expressway. Traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad will also be diverted from 6th Road to Saidpur Road. Meanwhile, motorists traveling from Ghousia Chowk will be diverted toward Farooq Azam Road and Kuri Road.

Awareness banners have also been hoisted on the major highways to inform the citizens and motorists in the twin cities of the same.