Here Are All the Squads for Pakistan Cup 2021-22

The squads for the six associations participating in the 2021-22 Pakistan Cup have been announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). According to details, the squads have been finalized keeping in view the exceptional performances of young talents in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7.

Pakistan Cup will provide the perfect platform for young players to showcase their talent to the world and further enhance their game in a competitive environment.

The tournament is set to commence on 2 March and will be played in four cities, Islamabad, Multan, Faisalabad and Lahore. The final will be held on 30 March at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Let’s have a look at the 16-member squads of each association:

Balochistan

Yasir Shah (c) Abdul Wahid Bangalzai Akif Javed Amad Butt Asad Shafiq Ayyaz Tasawar Azeem Gumman Bismillah Khan (wk) Haseebullah Khan (wk) Imran Butt Jalat Khan Kashif Bhatti Khurram Shehzad Mohammad Saad Mohammad Shahid Taj Wali

Central Punjab

Raza Ali Dar (c) Ahmed Shehzad Awais Ali Hussain Talat Imran Dogar Mohammad Akhlaq (wk) Mohammad Ali Mohammad Irfan Jnr. Nisar Ahmed Qasim Akram Rizwan Hussain Saad Nasim Umar Akmal Usman Qadir Wahab Riaz Zafar Gohar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Iftikhar Ahmed (c) Aamer Azmat Adil Amin Arshad Iqbal Asif Afridi Fakhar Zaman Imran Khan Jnr. Imran Khan Snr. Ifranullah Shah Khalid Usman Mohammad Haris (wk) Mohammad Sarwar Sahibzada Farhan Sameen Gul Waqar Ahmed M Wasim Jnr.

Northern

Shadab Khan (c) Aamir Jamal Ali Imran Asif Ali Athar Mahmood Haider Ali Imad Wasim Mehran Mumtaz Mubasir Khan Mohammad Huraira Musa Khan Nasir Nawaz Rohail Nazir (wk) Salman Irshad Umar Amin Zaman Khan

Sindh

Mir Hamza (c) Omair bin Yousaf Abrar Ahmed Ahsan Ali Amad Alam Asif Mehmood Danish Aziz Khurram Manzoor Mohammad Asghar Mohammad Hasan (wk) Mohammad Taha Mohammad Umar Saad Khan Shahnawaz Dahani Sharjeel Khan Sohail Khan

Southern Punjab