Here’s the Updated ICC World Cup Super League Points Table as Bangladesh Climb to Top Spot

Bangladesh has climbed atop the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings after their 88-run win over Afghanistan in Chattogram.

Bangladesh won its 10th game in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League 2020-23 out of 14, taking their point tally to 100 with a net run rate of 0.422. They go past England that currently occupies the second spot with 95 points. They also become the first team to breach the 100-point mark in the CWCSL.

The Tigers beat Afghanistan in the second ODI of the three-match series by 88 runs, taking an unassailable 2-0 series lead at home. Liton Das (136) and Mushfiqur Rahim (86) were the stars of the show with the bat, posting a daunting target of 307 for Afghanistan to chase down.

Afghanistan fought valiantly through half-centuries from Rahmat Shah and Najibullah Zadran but the target proved to be too steep for the visitors.

Bangladesh has been a force to reckon with so far in the CWCSL, especially at home where they have won seven of their eight games. Their only series loss in the Super League has come away from home, where they were swept 3-0 in New Zealand.

Bangladesh has three CWCSL series remaining after the completion of the current series against Afghanistan, where they are set to face South Africa (away), Ireland (away), and England (home). With 10 wins out of 14, they have put themselves in a strong position for automatic qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

The CWCSL 2020-23 will determine which teams qualify for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India. Apart from India, who qualify for the World Cup as hosts, the top 7 teams from the CWCSL will qualify directly for the tournament while the remaining teams will have to go through Qualifier tournaments to book a spot in the final group stages.

Here are the updated rankings: