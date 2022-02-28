Govt Gives Ultimatum to Private Schools and Colleges in Lahore

District Education Authority (DEA) Lahore has ordered all unregistered private schools, colleges, and academies in the provincial capital to register with the Punjab Government by 15 March.

According to details, the DEA Lahore had initially set 15 February as the deadline for the registration of all private educational institutes in the city.

However, it has been forced to extend the deadline due to poor response from the owners of the private schools, colleges, and academies functional in the provincial capital.

Speaking in this regard, a spokesperson for the DEA Lahore said that private educational institutes can register themselves through the Private Education Provider Registration and Information System (PEPRIS).

Any school, college, and academy found operating unregistered after 15 March will be sealed and legal action will be taken against its owner and senior administration, the spokesperson added.

In November 2020, the Punjab Government had launched the PEPRIS to streamline the registration of private institutes in the province. Since its launch, more than 86,000 institutes have been registered.