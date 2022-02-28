Hashim Amla to Attend Religious Congregation in Raiwind

Former South African batter, Hashim Amla is the name that will stay in the mind of cricket fans forever. The right-handed batter holds the record for being the fastest ever to score 2,000, 3,000, 4,000, 5,000, 6,000, and 7,000 ODI runs, but the thing that keeps him apart from others is his humble nature.

Currently, the legendary batter is in Pakistan where he performed his duty as a batting coach for the Peshawar Zalmi in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League 7, and now he will be attending the religious congregation in Raiwind Tablighi Markaz.

According to the details, currently, the former South African cricketer is in Swat (KP) with scholars of Swat Tableeghi Markaz on the advice of Raiwind Markaz.

It is pertinent to mention that Amla’s commitment to religion was one of the first things the world learned about him when he refused to wear the logo of an alcohol brand on his jersey. In 2006, Australian-cricketer turned commentator, Dean Jones called Amla a “terrorist” after he took a catch during a Test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Immediately after the incident, broadcasting switched to a commercial break, and Jones was widely criticized by South African fans, players, and several former cricketers and commentators, leading to the channel terminating its contract with Jones. Jones apologized to Amla, stating that his remarks were never “supposed to be heard over the air”, adding that he has immense respect for the religion.