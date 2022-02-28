PSL Breaks Record for Profits From Sponsorships and Broadcasting Rights

The seventh installment of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) witnessed a 200 percent surge in sponsorships and broadcasting rights.

This year, sponsorship categories were modified and upgraded to brand partnership rights, which were then divided into two categories. Moreover, broadcasting and live-streaming rights aided in the revenue uptick.

Since the first edition of the competition, the PSL has promoted platinum, gold, and silver sponsorships. Major stakeholders running the show this year comprise Habib Bank Limited (HBL), which extended its title of the main sponsor till 2025 in a contract worth roughly Rs. 3.5 billion.

TransGroup International (TGI) won the bid for a four-year term of brand partnership rights through 2025 after submitting the highest proposal in a public tender process.

Television giants ARY and PTV submitted the highest aggregated bid of about Rs. 4.35 billion, which is 50 percent more than the amount raised in the previous cycle.

Daraz, which submitted the highest bid for PSL seven and eight, was awarded live streaming rights, which was 175 percent higher than the competition’s previous two bids for live-streaming rights. PSL viewership in Karachi topped 200 million views in the first 12 days of the season to approximately 16 million views every day, according to Daraz.

On the flip side, franchise owners have asserted that PSL’s connection with TikTok considerably helped attract a bigger audience for the tournament this year. To recall, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) pre-released the PSL anthem and the opening ceremony starring Prime Minister Imran Khan on the popular app.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has paid a glowing tribute to the Pakistan cricket fans when he credited them for the phenomenal success of Pakistan Super League 7, which culminated on Sunday with Lahore Qalandars winning their maiden title at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Discussing numbers, the top PCB official acknowledged the record profit-making by the franchises this year. “PSL 7 profits jumped to 71 percent, the most in its history, with each franchise earning around Rs. 900 million, again the most in PSL’s history, and all before the first ball was even bowled. For next year, we aspire to take this league to the homes of all franchises and broaden its fan-reach,” he remarked.

Raja also expressed his desire for the competition to be held in more Pakistani cities next year.