CDA & Wildlife Department to Prepare a Fire Prevention Plan for Margalla Hills

The Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change held a detailed meeting to review the compliance status of its recommendations with regard to climate change and to deliberate on the budgetary proposals for the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for FY2022-23.

Chaired by Senator Seemee Ezdi, the Senate panel expressed concerns over the issue of fire eruption at the Margalla Hills. It discussed in detail the measures required for the prevention of fire. The representatives of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) told the committee that they were jointly working on the prevention of fire for the approaching fire season. They said the fire prevention plan would be aided by the firefighters from the local community and the Rangers, adding that the PC -1 was approved for the procurement of machinery for the purpose.

The panel was informed that the construction of restaurants at the Margalla Hills caused contamination of water. The Chairperson IWMB informed the committee that notices were served to La Montana Islamabad and all other restaurants for closure to meet the objectives of the formation of a national park.

The Ministry of Climate Change presented the budgetary proposal of Rs. 26,423.328 million for approved projects and Rs. 2,017.335 million for unapproved projects for the PSDP) for the next budget. The projects included the approved project of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program-Phase-I, upscaling of Green Pakistan Program (revised), Capacity Building on Water Quality Monitoring and SDG-6, and Climate Resilient Urban Human Settlement Unit along with other projects.

The committee discussed at length the recommendations made by the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change since its formation. It was informed that the draft amendments in the Forest Act, 1927 by the Forestry, Wildlife & Fisheries Department, Government of Punjab, had been approved by the provincial cabinet.

The committee was also briefed on a gradual progression from Euro-II to Euro-V fuels. It was informed that 80,000 to 90,000 vehicles entered Islamabad on daily basis. The refineries present in Pakistan do not have the capacity to comply with Euro-V requirements and are working on Euro-II, it was highlighted.

The members were told that Pakistan met High-Speed Diesel (HSD) requirement through 60% local production and 40% import similarly. Pakistan met MS (motor gasoline) requirement through 30% local production and import of around 70%.

The committee was apprised that in order to fully switch to Euro-V fuels refineries, a draft refining policy was prepared, offering attractive fiscal packages to encourage refineries to upgrade and produce Euro-V fuels.

The Chairperson IWMB informed the committee on the issue of littering at the Margalla Hills, Islamabad. It was underlined that the littering issue could only be resolved through an on-the-spot imposition of fines. He said the Nature and Wildlife Management Act was drafted and would give powers to the Rangers for imposing fines for littering.

The Chairperson IWMB also informed the committee that notices were being served to LA Montana and other restaurants in order to meet the objective of the national park. In the light of the judgment of the court, no construction would be allowed in the National Park and it would solely serve the purpose of education and promotion of wildlife. The committee was also informed that these hotels and restaurants were also a source of contaminating the water.

The CDA official informed that sewerage treatment plants are non-operational for 10 years in I-9 Sector. He said a solar plant had been gifted to Pakistan by China 10 years back, which was also dysfunctional. The committee showed its grave concern over the dysfunctional solar plant and sought details of the matter.

The meeting was attended by Senators Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Taj Haider, Dr. Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, Kamran Michael, Khalida Ateeb, Umer Farooq, and Senator Abida Muhammad Azeem. Senior officials from the Ministry of Climate Change, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other attached departments were also in attendance.