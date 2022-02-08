FAO to Develop Master Plan for Restoration of Indus River Basin

A delegation led by a representative of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Florence Roll called on the Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Tuesday.

Florence Roll briefed the federal minister that a master plan is being developed to restore the Indus River Basin at the source, through the plains, and to the sea. The master plan will be developed with three workstreams; to protect the source, use the river efficiently and sustainably and protect marine life.

Florence said that the Indus River Basin is under threat from climate change, environmental degradation, population pressure, and pollution hence putting a question mark on its resilience to sustain life for future generations. She said that Pakistan needs a perspective plan to conserve the resource base, use it wisely and restore the ecosystem. The minister was told that the government requested the technical assistance of the United Nations (UN) to develop a plan in consultation with all stakeholders to contribute and build upon provincial, national, and international initiatives in Pakistan.

Florence said that climate change is shrinking the glaciers and making rains less predictable, reducing agricultural production, and washing away the homes of the most indigent. Pollution from industry, agriculture, and domestic sewage are sickening tens of millions of people. Contamination from arsenic, nitrates, metals, plastic waste, and microbiological contaminants is all at dangerous levels. Environmental degradation at the river mouth is increasing the salination of the delta and destroying marine ecosystems and the fishing economy.

The minister said that the present government is using all its resources to protect Pakistan from the adverse impact of climate change. He said that the issue of food security is at the core of climate change. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the first prime minister of Pakistan who has not only highlighted the issue of climate change but has actively worked towards the restoration of forests in the country through the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami.

Fakhar said that the current government aims to provide maximum facilities to farmers as it seeks to increase domestic production in agriculture. He said that the government is playing a critical role in facilitating the research centres in helping the farmers increase their productivity. He added that numerous projects started all over Pakistan under National Agriculture Emergency Program are supporting sustainable development in the agriculture and livestock sector.

He said that the prime minister’s vision in the agriculture and livestock sector rests on sustainability which will directly benefit the poor farmers. Under the agriculture transformation program, fertilizers and seed subsidies, innovation in the field of agriculture, and the up-gradation of institutions are at the forefront.

The delegation also included UN Resident Coordinator Julien Harneis, master plan lead Adil Najam, international consultant Mark Halle and National Coordinator Ministry of Climate Change Saad Hayat.