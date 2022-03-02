Explosion Rocks Engro Coal Power Plant At Thar Field

Today at around 5 pm an explosion happened at the Engro Powergen Thar (Private) Limited (EPTL) power plant in the coal conveyor system of the 330MW Unit 1 of the plant.

Immediately, all safety and emergency response teams were activated at the time. Due to the incident, five people were affected directly who are currently stable and are being provided with necessary medical aid.

A company statement read: “The company confirms around 5 pm today in the evening there was a malfunction in the coal conveyor causing a minor blast at the EPTL plant. Currently, we are investigating the cause of the malfunction and our immediate concern is to ensure the safety of our people and more information will be provided to the stakeholders in due time”.

According to initial reports, the explosion occurred in the conveyor belt systems which feed the coal into the power plant. It is pertinent to note that the power plant was under scheduled outage where one of the units was already shut down for maintenance whereas the other was operational. For safety reasons, the company will be shutting down the operational unit as well whilst investigations into the incident are underway.

The Ministry of Energy has yet to submit an official response on the matter.

Further details will be shared as and when additional information is available.