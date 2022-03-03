Govt to Ensure Security of Investments by Overseas Pakistanis: SAPM

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Ayub Afridi, has said that the government will ensure the security of investments made by overseas Pakistanis.

He said this during a visit to “OPF Valley”, a housing project of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) in Islamabad on Tuesday. Managing Director OPF, Dr. Amer Sheikh, accompanied the Adviser. The visit was aimed to evaluate the development progress of the housing scheme.

Ayub Afridi said that the previous governments could not safeguard investments of overseas Pakistanis, rather they wasted their investments. He promised he would deliver the project within the tenure of this government and win the trust of overseas Pakistanis. He stated that the facilitation of overseas Pakistanis was the government’s top priority and the Prime Minister had launched multiple initiatives for this purpose.

He said that initiatives like Special Courts for Overseas and industrial package, which would give a five-year tax exemption, were the best examples of government efforts for the Pakistani diaspora.