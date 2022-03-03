Here are Top 5 Heartwarming Moments of PSL 7 [Videos]

Pakistan Super League is the stage for the most competitive cricket competitions as well as some exhilarating on-field moments, complementing the heat of the tussle for the trophy.

Here are the top 5 heartwarming moments to cherish while looking back at PSL 7:

1. Friendship Over Rivalry

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Muhammad Rizwan share a strong bond, although, the two stars lead different teams in PSL 7. While bowling to Muhammad Rizwan in a match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, the young captain and leading fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, showed an aggressive gesture in the heat of the moment. However, it was Muhammad Rizwan who came up with a lovely reaction offering his friend a hug in return for an angry stare. Upon seeing this, Shaheen could not resist smiling back at him.

Bowler stares down Mohammad Rizwan. He responds with the offer of a hug 🤗❤️👑 #PSL7 #MSvsLQ #Rizwan pic.twitter.com/KWXhiTaJpe — 𝙰𝚛𝚋𝚊𝚋 𝙱𝚊𝚒𝚐 (@iamarbi92) February 11, 2022

2. Sending Love Back Home

Another cute moment was Fakhar Zaman blowing kisses after his half-century. Usually carrying a calm demeanor, Fakhar Zaman is rarely seen celebrating his achievements in an expressive manner. However, in PSL 7, the in-form batter had to send the flying kisses back home as his son demanded to do so. The sweet moment between Fakhar Zaman and his little son also highlighted the hardships of conducting PSL 7 in a bio-secure bubble that kept players away from their families.

3. Permission to Run

Aleem Dar had earlier tried to stop Shahnawaz Dahani on his way to the boundary line to celebrate his wicket. Although the young fast bowler was too pumped up to stop then, Shahnawaz Dahani requested approval from the umpire, Aleem Dar, to celebrate his wicket in the final. After the green signal from Aleem Dar, Dahani took off to the boundary line. The interaction between Dahani and Dar got viral on social media with fans terming it ‘super cute’.

Complete character this guys pumps life into the game can’t wait to see him play against Australia @ShahnawazDahani #PSLFinal #CricketAustralia #PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/vRYXaEyG3h — Zohaib (@zohaib_mahesar) February 27, 2022

4. Love is in the Air

After Fakhar Zaman’s flying kisses for his son, it was Erin Holland with virtual hugs for her husband, Ben Cutting. Playing for Peshawar Zalmi, Ben Cutting was supposed to maintain social distancing even with his wife, Erin Holland, who featured in PSL 7 as a presenter. Following COVID-19 protocols, Erin Holland sang ‘Happy birthday’ for Ben Cutting in an interview on the sidelines of a PSL match and she sent virtual hugs for the all-rounder on their first wedding anniversary.

Fun at #psl Erin Holland n Ben cutting celebrating their wedding anniversary at Qaddafi stadium #erinholland #lahoreqalndars pic.twitter.com/NT32AdSwdt — Dr Muddasar Alvi (@drAlviWrites) February 13, 2022

5. We Win Together

PSL 7 ended not only with Lahore Qalandars clinching their first-ever title but also with yet another victory for friendship. When Muhammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans lost to Shaheen-led Lahore Qalandars, the two friends embraced each other. Muhammad Rizwan celebrated Shaheen Afridi’s success wholeheartedly despite his own loss. The moment went viral on social media garnering praise for the two captains. Later on, Muhammad Rizwan claimed Shaheen Afridi’s victory as his own since true friends always win together.

Rizwan is also feeling proud of Shaheen. Wholesome! pic.twitter.com/qzGNewDjke — Hoorain. (@hooreign) February 27, 2022

