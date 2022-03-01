Flop XI: High-Profile Stars Who Failed Miserably in PSL 7

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) came to a spectacular end as Lahore Qalandars defeated Multan Sultans to lift their first-ever PSL trophy. The month-long tournament saw some magnificent performances from world-class players from around the world.

While the likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, and plenty more lit up the stadiums with wonderful displays, there were some players who were unable to perform according to their usual standards.

Let’s have a look at our Flop XI of the tournament:

Players who were expected to perform but failed to help their team throughout the tournament have been considered for this team.

Sharjeel Khan

Karachi Kings were banking on Sharjeel Khan to provide the fireworks at the top of the order but the explosive left-hander was unable to create an impact throughout Karachi’s dismal run in the campaign. Sharjeel scored 231 runs at an average of 23.10 and a strike rate of 130.50 in 10 innings he played in the tournament.

Kamran Akmal

Once regarded as the finest T20 opener in Pakistan, Kamran Akmal was a shadow of his former self in PSL 7. Kamran scored 152 runs at an average of 25.33 and a strike rate of 138.18 in 6 matches he played in the tournament.

James Vince

Quetta’s platinum signing, James Vince was abysmal throughout the campaign. He got out on a duck three times in the six innings he played. He scored 107 runs at an average of 21.40 and a strike rate of 117.58 and failed to score a half-century in the competition.

Mohammad Nabi

Nabi was miserable with the bat throughout the tournament. He scored 129 runs at an average of 16.12 and a strike rate of 116.21 in 9 innings in the tournament. He failed to score a half-century in PSL 7 as well. He wasn’t at his usual best with the ball as well. He took 5 wickets at an average of 42.60 and an economy rate of 6.79 in the tournament.

Phil Salt

Prior to the start of the tournament, Phil Salt was considered as a solid pick by Lahore Qalandars as they managed to find an upgrade on Ben Dunk behind the stumps. Despite Lahore winning their first-ever PSL title, Phil Salt’s contribution was minimal. He scored only 63 runs at an average of 9.00 and a strike rate of 114.54 in 8 innings.

Asif Ali

Widely regarded as one of the finest finishers in Pakistan currently, Asif Ali was highly disappointing. He failed to finish matches and did not play according to the requirement of the match on numerous occasions. Asif scored 137 runs at an average of 13.70 and a strike rate of 130.47 in 11 innings he played in the tournament. He was particularly poor in the second eliminator against Lahore Qalandars and cost his team the all-important match.

Chris Jordan

With Mohammad Amir ruled out of the tournament due to injury, Karachi’s hopes were pinned on Chris sJordan to bear the load of the bowling unit. Jordan was unable to perform at his best as he picked up only 9 wickets at an economy rate of 9.45 in 5 matches in the tournament.

James Faulkner

For obvious reasons.

Hasan Ali

Islamabad’s leading fast bowler, Hasan Ali was a huge disappointment throughout the season. Hasan struggled for form, fitness, and wickets as he picked only 9 wickets at an average of 40.55 and an economy rate of 10.84 in 9 matches.

Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Hasan’s partner in crime, Mohammad Wasim Jnr. did not fare any better as he went for over 11 runs an over in 8 matches. He only picked 8 wickets at an average of 38.50 in the tournament.

Usman Qadir

Usman was hot and cold throughout the tournament and he nails down the spinner spot in our flop XI of the tournament. Usman was expected to perform much better and his inability to put in performances consistently is a worrisome sign. Usman picked up 8 wickets at an average of 29.12 and an economy rate of 10.13 in 7 matches.

Here’s how the team stacks up:

Player Team Sharjeel Khan Karachi Kings Kamran Akmal Peshawar Zalmi James Vince Quetta Gladiators Mohammad Nabi Karachi Kings Phil Salt Lahore Qalandars Asif Ali Islamabad United Chris Jordan Karachi Kings James Faulkner Quetta Gladiators Hasan Ali Islamabad United Mohammad Wasim Jnr. Islamabad United Usman Qadir Peshawar Zalmi

(Dis)Honorable Mentions