HTC is Back: New Flagship Phone is Coming Next Month

HTC has been rather silent in the smartphone market recently, but it plans to return with a blast. The Taiwanese phone maker is planning to launch a new flagship phone as soon as next month.

The news comes from DigiTimes, which got confirmation of HTC’s upcoming flagship through the company’s General Manager Charles Huang at an HTC dedicated event on MWC. The GM said that the HTC flagship will focus on AR and VR features with deep integration into HTC’s own open-source metaverse platform called Viveverse.

This unnamed flagship will be the first of its kind since the HTC U12+ back in 2018. There is no word on specifications so far, but we can expect to see Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a high refresh rate display, fast charging, a high-end camera setup with large sensors, and fast charging on top of a large battery.

Since the phone is expected to break cover next month, we can expect to see leaked renders over the next few weeks.

HTC sold a major portion of its smartphone business to Google in 2018, so it remains to be seen how the upcoming flagship will turn out. We will update this space as soon as there is more information. Stay tuned.