Pakistan Navy Exposes India’s Evil Plans by Blocking Yet Another Submarine

Pakistan has once again foiled nefarious Indian designs as the Pakistan Navy detected and blocked an Indian submarine from breaching the country’s waters.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the incident occurred earlier this week on Tuesday when the Pakistan Navy’s Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit detected the Kalvari class Indian submarine near the Pakistani littoral boundary and forced it to go back.

ALSO READ Karachi Police Will Now Use Technology to Tackle Street Crimes

The incident is a testament to the consistent vigilance, operational readiness, and professional competence of the Pakistan Navy, the statement from the ISPR added.

#PakistanNavy Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit intercepted & tracked latest Kalvari class Indian submarine on March, 1.

The recent incident being the fourth detection in last 5 years is reflection of Pakistan Navy’s competence & resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/6sn1WvpUVj — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) March 3, 2022

Pakistan Navy has garnered praise from the public as well as politicians for timely detecting and thwarting Indian attempt to breach Pakistan’s boundaries in the sea.

ALSO READ PM Imran Orders Forensic Audit of Multi-Million Scandal in Establishment Division

It must be noted here that this is the fourth such attempt in the last five years by the Indian Navy that the Pakistan Navy has thwarted and defended the maritime frontiers of the country effectively.

Last year in October, Pakistan Navy’s Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft had detected an Indian submarine near the Pakistani boundary and forced it to go back.

Note: Featured image is only for illustration purposes.