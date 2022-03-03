Karachi Police Will Now Use Technology to Tackle Street Crimes

With no immediate let-up in street crimes in sight, the Sindh Government has decided to employ technology to rein in street criminals who are looting the citizens of Karachi at will.

In this regard, Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, has approved a plan proposed by Karachi Police which envisions putting ankle monitors on street criminals for effectively tracking their movement.

On Wednesday, CM Sindh chaired a high-level meeting amid an alarming rise in street crimes in the provincial capital. The meeting was also attended by Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Murtaza Wahab, and Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi, Ghulam Nabi Memon.

During the meeting, AIG Karachi tabled the plan to introduce e-tagging for habitual street criminals. CM Sindh lauded the Karachi Police Chief and approved the proposal immediately. He also sent the plan to the Sindh Law Ministry for further assessment.

Under the first phase of the plan, ankle monitors will be put on more than 7,500 habitual offenders. Karachi Police has designated the individuals as habitual offenders who are either on the run or out on bail.

Besides, CM Sindh sternly directed AIG Karachi to use all available resources to curb the rampant street crimes. In case of failure, he warned AIG Karachi of serious administrative consequences.

ALSO READ PM’s Aide Resigns for Being Ignored on Balochistan Matters

Criminals have taken over the streets in Karachi once again as thousands of cases of street crimes have been reported in the provincial capital since the turn of the year.

Data released by Karachi Police last month showed that more than 11,000 complaints of street crimes have been filed against both known and unknown suspects between 1 January and 15 February. This means that till 15 February, Karachi has witnessed 244 cases of street crimes every day and 10 cases every hour.