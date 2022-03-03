Samsung Confirms Galaxy Note Series is Officially Dead

The announcement has been long overdue after the company halted the production of the Galaxy Note series back in 2021. Samsung has officially announced at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) that the Galaxy Note lineup is no more, as confirmed by the company’s mobile division chief Roh Tae-moon.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his visit to the Samsung Electronics booth at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Roh briefed that the “Galaxy Note will come out as Ultra” going forward.

This clearly indicates that Roh is pointing towards the latest Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra flagship, which features the Note series’ distinctive integrated stylus, squared corners, and curved glass. Resulting in what is essentially a new Note in everything except the name.

Samsung’s recent announcement makes last year’s Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra the company’s final Note-branded handsets now, marking the end of an era of a much-liked line of flagships that started with the original Samsung Galaxy Note back in 2011.

However, this decision doesn’t come without a reason, the brand’s reputation had received a serious backlash back in 2016 when the infamous Galaxy Note 7 was recalled and eventually canceled in the name of public safety over multiple reports of exploding batteries.

That being said, the Note range came back stronger than ever next year with the Galaxy Note 8 and has maintained a loyal fanbase ever since. Fortunately, those fans will still be able to get their hands on what can be called Note’s ripoff, under a different name, from the newly revised S-series.