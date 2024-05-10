PM Takes Notice of Low Utilization of E-Office in Ministries

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed concern over the fact that despite repeated instruction, utilization of E-Office in the Federal Secretariat remains low with some Ministries/Divisions standing at nearly zero percent utilization.

In view of the above, the prime minister has directed all Ministries/Divisions to switch over from manual filing to E-Office immediately. Those Ministries that have partially deployed the platform in limited capacity have been asked to expand utilization to all wings within their respective hierarchies.

In order to monitor progress, the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication/ National Information Technology Board (NITB) will prepare and submit a report detailing usage statistics of E-Office by Ministries/Divisions for a period of one month.

The E-Office services have been provided to federal ministries, divisions, and departments since 2007. Last year, NITB developed a new web version of E-Office.

In the new version, advanced features were introduced including the provision of digital signature in noting & documents, voice-based input in noting, Urdu language support for noting and documenting content, and an executive dashboard for senior management.