Younis Khan Demands Land to Build Cricket Academy for Young Cricketers

Younis Khan has demanded land to build a cricket academy for the progress of cricket in Pakistan in challenging circumstances. He has claimed to build a cricket academy for coaching young cricketers free of cost if the government allocates land for the facility.

Younis Khan opened up about the hardships faced by emerging cricketers while pursuing a career in the field of cricket. He termed financial crisis and increasing expenses to play the game as a major setback in the development of cricket and cricketers.

The legendary cricketer also declared that the academy will charge the players who can afford the expenses while the coaching services will be free for the deserving players. The former cricketer aspires to help deserving cricketers to polish their talent and help them pursue their dreams irrespective of their financial background.

Younis Khan is the most successful Test batsman for Pakistan as he is the only cricketer to score 10,000 runs for the country in the format. The former cricketer has now expressed his desire to serve at the grassroots level to pave the way for new talent in the country.