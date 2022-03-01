Here’s the List of Star Foreign Players in PSL Who Will Play in IPL 2022

Pakistan and India are the top two cricketing nations in Asia and have their own franchise-based T20 tournaments – the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Introduced in 2008, the IPL is an established brand in franchise cricket and can attract star international cricketers from across the world by offering huge sums of money. PSL, on the flip side, is comparatively new on the horizon of T20 cricket but has grown multifold in popularity due to the quality of cricket on offer. Therefore, the league also attracts some top international players from around the globe.

Unfortunately, Pakistani and Indian cricketers do not feature in each other’s leagues due to political tension between the two countries. However, foreign players are free to play in whichever leagues they want. Some of them play both these leagues.

Here is a list of ten international cricketers who featured in the PSL 2022 edition and will now be a part of IPL 2022:

Rashid Khan

Afghanistan superstar, Rashid Khan was one of the most expensive foreign players in the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) mega auction. He was sold for INR 15 crores (USD 1.98 million) to the newly-inducted team, Gujarat Titans. The star cricketer also played this year’s PSL for current champions Lahore Qalandars in the Platinum category. He, however, left for the national duty ahead of the second Eliminator and was not part of the side when they lifted the trophy against Multan Sultans on 27 February.

Liam Livingstone

Livingstone, now an established England all-rounder, and one of the most sought-after players in the IPL, was one of the few foreign players who established their identity in the PSL. Livingstone made his PSL debut in 2019 for Karachi Kings, before moving to Peshawar Zalmi in the next season. The latest stint with the Zalmi was his third consecutive appearance in the PSL. Since his PSL debut, Livingstone has earned himself ODI and T20I caps for England, and a USD 1.5 million deal from Punjab Kings in the IPL this year.

Tim David

Sultan of Singapore, Tim David is a hot commodity in franchise cricket these days. His successful PSL stint last year earned him an upgrade to the Platinum category this season, and then a massive USD 1.1 million contract in the IPL. David represented runner-ups Multan Sultans in the PSL and will play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL this year.

Chris Jordan

England’s star fast bowler, Chris Jordan, was the Platinum pick of the Karachi Kings this season. Although he failed to deliver to his potential this season, he was, nonetheless, sold for INR 3.6 crores (USD 0.47 million) to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL mega auction.

David Willey

Another English pacer, David Willey, was part of the Multan Sultans in the PSL 2022. Willey could not lead his side to the title but played an important role in taking Sultans to their second consecutive final. He will represent Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL with a price tag of INR 2 crores or USD 0.26 million.

Jason Roy

Jason Roy’s blistering hundred in his first match of PSL 2022 for Quetta Gladiators lit up the National Stadium Karachi. Roy was set to represent Gujarat Titans in the IPL next month with a price tag of INR 2 crores or USD 0.26 million, however, the cricketer has now pulled out of the tournament to spend more time with his family.

Alex Hales

England’s power-hitting opener, Alex Hales, played several crucial innings for Islamabad United in the PSL 7. Despite leaving the tournament early due to bubble fatigue, Hales returned to the tournament when his injury-ridden side needed him the most. He was sold to Punjab Kings for INR 1.5 crores or USD 0.2 million.

Sherfane Rutherford

Sherfrane Rutherford played some scintillating knocks for Peshawar Zalmi last year and was clinical with his power-hitting this season. These performances earned him an IPL contract worth INR 1 crore or USD 0.13 million. The West Indian middle-order batter will represent RCB in the IPL 2022.

Mohammad Nabi

Former Afghanistan skipper, Mohammad Nabi, is the No. 1 all-rounder in the ICC’s T20I rankings. However, he failed to perform to his potential when he played for Karachi Kings this year, as the PSL 2020 champions lost nine out of ten games this season. Nabi will represent Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2022. He was sold to them for INR 1 crore or USD 0.13 million.

Noor Ahmad

Emerging Afghanistan spinner, Noor Ahmad, was part of the Quetta Gladiators in the recently-concluded PSL 7. The left-arm wrist-spinner was sold to Gujarat Titans for USD 39,873.