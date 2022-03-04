Most Poco Phones are Getting Free YouTube Premium

Poco is offering a free YouTube Premium trial for two months on the purchase of Poco X4 Pro 5G and the Poco M4 Pro, given the company’s recent partnership with YouTube.

Launched on 28th February as the company’s entry-mid range models, the X4 Pro 5G and the M4 Pro come with impressive specifications.

X4 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC and features a 6.67” FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 108MP primary lens. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging support.

While the M4 Pro comes with MediaTek Helio G96 SoC with a 6.43” FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz display, and a 64MP camera. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support.

The YouTube Premium offer is valid until 31st January 2023. The Premium feature allows users to play ad-free video streaming along with the ability to background play and offline downloads.