Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Will Bring the Biggest Upgrade Ever in the Series

Seems like Xiaomi’s next fitness band might be bringing some major upgrades over last year’s Mi Band 6. Xiaomi‘s Mi Bands are one of the most affordable and popular fitness trackers in many markets around the globe. Now reports have revealed that the company is currently working on Mi Smart band 7, which is likely to support an even larger display, with built-in GPS, a Smart Alarm feature and more.

Leaks around this upcoming, next-gen tracker have recently surfaced online, mentioning some of the major specifications of this upcoming device.

ALSO READ Xiaomi 12 Series Will Launch Globally in 2 Weeks

Mi Band 7 Specifications (Rumored)

As per the latest report by XDA Developers, the first few features of the upcoming Mi Band 7 have been discovered via a code found in Xiaomi’s own apps. These codes indicate that the upcoming fitness band will go by the codename “L66” and model numbers M2129B1 and M2130B1, respectively.

In terms of display, it will feature a 192 x 490p resolution display with AOD (Always On Display), support for a few watch faces, and a host of other workout modes, ranging from Aerobics to Zumba. Additionally, the Mi Band 7 would also feature a built-in GPS support, something we have previously seen on the Redmi and Xiaomi smartwatches. However, the final inclusion of this feature still remains a mystery for now.

Apart from this, Mi Band 7 is also tipped to include a Smart Alarm feature, which will automatically wake you up from light sleep 30 minutes before your predefined alarm. The company is also working on adding a Power-saving Mode to improve the battery life on the Mi Band 7.

Currently, there is no word from Xiaomi regarding the official launch of this next-gen Mi Band, though it might make a debut alongside the much-anticipated Xiaomi 12 Ultra. Also considering that the company debuted the Mi Smart Band 6 by the end of March last year, we might be hearing more about this next-gen fitness tracker in the coming days.