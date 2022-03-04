FATF Announces its Decision on Pakistan’s Grey List Status

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), on Friday, decided to keep Pakistan on the greylist for another four months till June 2022.

Since June 2018, Pakistan made a high-level political commitment to work with the FATF and APG to strengthen its AML/CFT regime and to address its strategic counterterrorist financing-related deficiencies.

To recall, Pakistan has been on the FATF’s grey list for deficiencies in its counter-terror financing and anti-money laundering regimes since June 2018.

Being on the grey list, Pakistan’s economy lost a total of $13.43 billion from 2012 to 2015 and $10.31 billion in 2018 and 2019.

