Minute’s Silence Observed for Shane Warne Before Start of Rawalpindi Test Second Day [Video]

Former Australia leg-spinner, Shane Warne is regarded as one of the finest leg-spin bowlers the cricket world has ever produced. Yesterday, the cricket universe saw a black day with the death of the legendary cricketer. Warne’s death is indeed a blow to not only Australian cricket but to the entire world.

Players, officials, and fans paid poignant tribute to Warne for his achievements in his almost three-decade career. On the second day of their first Test match, the Australian and Pakistan teams, both sporting black armbands, lined up in respect for the bowler who died from a heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), players, officials, and fans can be seen standing silently for a minute.

One-minute silence observed in Pindi Stadium for Peshawar victims and Shane Warne. #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/5vIspAVmyr — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 5, 2022

Shane Warne represented the Australian team in 145 matches and took 708 wickets at an average of 25.41 while the legendary spinner played 194 ODIs and took 294 wickets for his team. Warne was also the part of 1999 world who was awarded player of the final against Pakistan.