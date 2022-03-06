Islamabad to Have a Virtual Zoo Soon

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed, Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) Chairperson Rina Saeed Khan and architect Naeem Pasha visited the old Islamabad Zoo and discussed various options for reviving it in compliance with the high court order.

IWMB Chairperson Rina Saeed Khan briefed the participants at the IWMB site office about the future plans for the now defunct Marghazar Zoo. The objective is to create an environment where residents of Islamabad can benefit from the site. There is a plan to have animatronic models of animals, a visual gallery, and informative 3D shows for engaging the public and informing them about the wildlife and the need to preserve their freedom.

ALSO READ Here’s How You Can Get Guided Tour of Leopard Preservation Zone in Islamabad

CDA Chairman Amer Ali assured that the authority is willing to prepare a PC-I in this context based on guidelines set by IWMB and facilitate them in setting up and reviving the site.

A meeting has been scheduled for Friday at CDA headquarters to discuss the concept plan. Further, a target date of six weeks has been set to start the construction work on the revival effort where education and information will be the focus whereas no live animals will be made captive.

The Islamabad zoo was shut down back in December 2020 in line with the orders of the Islamabad High Court. The ailing health of Kaavan, a 35-year-old Sri Lanka elephant, highlighted the dreadful state of the zoo, where conditions were so bad that the court ordered all animals to be moved.