Best Posters From First Pakistan-Australia Test [Pictures]

The historic Test between Pakistan and Australia is evenly poised with both the teams battling hard on the fourth day of the match. While there have been some magnificent displays by the players from both sides, the crowd has also played their part in making the Test match a spectacle.

The first three days of the match saw the stadium filled with passionate fans as they cheered on their support for both teams. The fans have voiced their support for both Pakistan and Australia, making the Test match a wonderful event.

The first Test match between the two sides in 24 years on Pakistani soil has been an amazing sight as the fans lit up the stadium with some wonderful placards. Let’s have a look at some of the best posters in the first Test match:

“Who needs Superheroes when there’s Mohammad Rizwan?”

Twitter user, Sarmad Jamal stating some facts.

The placard went viral on social media as Marnus Labuschagne appreciated the humorous placard himself.

A little help here Marnus!

The fans did not forget the Australians who tragically passed away over the past years.

There is no match for express pace bowling and Pakistani fans love Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Ironically, Usman Khawaja is the only player from both sides who is playing in front of his home crowd.