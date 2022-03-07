Google Pixel 6a Specs Appear on GeekBench [Leak]

In 2021, various leaks claimed that the Google Pixel 6a will feature a Tensor chip similar to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Now, a Geekbench benchmark has revealed that it’s true alongside additional details regarding the handset.

Blog MySmartPrice spotted the leak and revealed that the smartphone would boot Android 12 and the Motherboard category displayed with the name ‘bluejay.’ The smartphone features impressive single-core and multi-core scores.

As opposed to the Pixel 6’s 8GB RAM, the 6a features only 6GB RAM with an octa-core configuration and a Mali-G78 GPU. The lowered RAM and storage options of the handset are a result of the company’s decision to lower total device memory given the price of the device.

The latest Pixel smartphone features almost the same design as its predecessors, as well as, the same camera setup and battery size. Given its impressive specifications, the Pixel 6a will cost almost $600.

Google may decide to change the price of the smartphone after its launch. Other details and launch dates are yet to be officially revealed by the company.