World’s First Wi-Fi 7 Device Launched at MWC 2022

While the world is still adapting to the Wi-Fi 6 and 6E standards, ZTE has launched an even faster internet solution, the MC888 Flagship, which is a Wi-Fi 7 5G Customer Premises Equipment (CPE). These devices receive data like 4G LTE/5G and convert them into Wi-Fi signals for the consumers to connect with. CPEs are widely used in hospitals, factories, and villages as a cost-efficient alternative to installing fiber optic cables.

This new ZTE MC888 flagship comes with support for global sub6 and mmWave frequency bands while making use of ZTE’s smart antenna X technology. It features top-of-the-line antenna gain that reaches up to 10dBi with an LED screen on the router.

Fastest Wi-Fi Device Yet

Presently, the newly introduced MC888 Flagship holds the record for being the world’s fastest Wi-Fi 7 solution, with support for 2.4GHz/5GHz/6Hz frequency bands. It delivers speeds of up to 19GBps if all three bands are utilized to their full potential. Additional features that this new tech bags include, a 320MHz bandwidth, multi-link operation (MLO), and 4K QAM ensure that 256 users can be able to use the Wi-Fi network with extremely fast and stable speeds. Wi-Fi 7 also brings wider signal coverage, hence enabling more users to connect to the network at the same time.

ZTE mentioned that the MC888 Flagship follows a futuristic outer-space rocket design, with an aim to elevate the router’s immersive experience. The top metal decorative ring takes inspiration from the thrusters found on rockets, while the 3 sets of color-changing LED strips on the edges of the router when combined with the futuristic UI interface of the router’s circular touch screen, provide the users with the experience that they are using next-gen internet with industry-leading convenience.

Launch and Availability

Meanwhile, MC888 Flagship is equipped with the world’s fastest 10 Gigabit Ethernet port, providing a reliable 10 Gigabit connection for computers, Smart TVs, 8K video streaming, etc. According to the company’s official statements, the Wi-Fi 7 MC888 Flagship will be heading to the consumer markets by the end of 2022, with an expectedly hefty price tag, given that this is a 1st generation Wi-Fi 7 product.