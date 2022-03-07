Media Matters Communication Wins Account of Unilever Pakistan for PR Services in Pakistan

Media Matters Communication has won the account of Unilever Pakistan for Public Relations services in Pakistan. With both organizations thriving in their respective industries, the collaboration is bound to create immense value.

An affiliate of Grayling, Media Matters Communications has been offering PR and digital services to a diverse range of clients belonging to banking, fintech, oil and gas, FMCG, telecommunication, ports and shipping, automobile, data connectivity, and numerous others for more than a decade.

Unilever Pakistan is the country’s largest FMCG present in Pakistan since 1948. The company has over 30 brands spanning Home Care, Personal Care, Foods, Beverages, and Ice Cream with over 97% local production, through 4 factories and 5 co-packers.

The collaboration serves as a welcome step for the development of their respective operations in the country.