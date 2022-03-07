PTCL Offers Free International Calls for Pakistanis Stranded In and Around War-Torn Ukraine

In an industry-first, PTCL has come forward to the rescue of Pakistanis displaced in war-torn Ukraine and neighboring countries by offering ‘Free International Calling’ from Pakistan.

With this very generous step from the state-owned PTCL, Pakistanis can start calling their loved ones for free to the following countries:

Ukraine

Poland

Hungary

Moldova

Romania

Slovakia

The move is in line with PTCL’s efforts to facilitate Pakistanis to reach out to their loved ones who are still stranded in Ukraine and neighboring countries, awaiting help from the embassy.

It must be mentioned here that all calls from PTCL landline to the above-specified countries will be free of charge on 8th, 9th & 10th of March 2022.

And notably, there’s no limit on usage, meaning that customers can call as much as they want on these days to the countries mentioned above.

It must be noted here that Pakistan’s mission in several European countries is actively working on rescuing Pakistanis who were displaced due to war in Ukraine. But considering the severity of the situation and the number of individuals who are to be evacuated, the task is daunting and may take time.

PTCL, in such a crisis, stands with the Pakistanis who are going through tough times, and is making a contribution in easing the lives of their loved ones back home by offering totally free of charge calling.