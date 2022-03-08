Huawei Patents a Portless Smartphone With Under-Screen Selfie Camera

Huawei has been a strong player in the smartphone manufacturing industry. However, since the multiple bans imposed on the company by the US, the company’s development has somewhat slowed down. However, it continues to strive hard towards innovation and technical enhancements. A Huawei patent recently came to light that reveals a ‘holeless’ smartphone display.

IT Home revealed the patent of the handset with curved edges and non-existent bezels. The patent features images showcasing the design from multiple angles. The smartphone also has an oval rear cover wrapped around its entire body.

The patent does not list further details regarding the renders but is accompanied by an abstract that mentions its use for network communication, transaction processing, voice calls, etc.

The phone does not feature a pop-up camera and it is unclear whether the smartphone packs an under-screen camera.

It also appears to be similar to the Huawei Nova 9 SE which will launch sometime this month.