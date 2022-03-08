OnePlus Co Founder’s “Nothing” Phone Leaked in a Spy Image

Carl Pei, the Co-Founder of OnePlus left the company in 2020 to start his own venture called “Nothing”. His new company released its first product called the Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds last year.

More recently, Nothing announced its partnership with Qualcomm, which fueled speculation that the company’s first smartphone is coming soon. We can only imagine what Carl Pei must be showing off to the CEO of Qualcomm in a spy shot shared by the popular tipster Evan Blass.

Zooming into the image shows that it’s surely a phone in Pei’s hands, which shouldn’t be a surprise as there have been endless rumors of the Nothing Smartphone launching next month. These rumors also claim that Pei has been meeting with key industry executives at the MWC to show off the smartphone prototype.

There is no information on the smartphone’s specifications or design, but it’s safe to assume that it will boast a Snapdragon chipset. It may have a see-through design similar to the Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds, but there are no leaked renders of the device yet. The prototype phone in the executive’s hands doesn’t appear to have any transparent elements either, so we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.

OnePlus started off as a flagship killer brand and it is quite possible that Nothing will claim that title for itself. We will get to know more once there are more leaks in the fray. Stay tuned.