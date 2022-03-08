Steps Underway to Facilitate Loan Disbursement For Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme: Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, presided over a meeting on Low-Cost Housing at Finance Division today. Chairman NAPHDA, Lt. General (Retd.) Anwar Ali Hyder, Governor SBP, Dr. Reza Baqir, and other senior officers attended the meeting.

In this follow-up meeting, Chairman NAPHDA shared the up-to-mark progress on low-cost housing proposals. Various issues arising in this regard have been resolved in consultation with SBP. Further, it was shared that awareness campaigns by the lending banks on housing loans are in the pipeline.

The Finance Minister ensured that the performance of banks is being comprehensively monitored in this regard for greater facilitation to the public. And required steps are being undertaken for easing out the loan disbursement process along with greater access and transparency.

Governor SBP shared about the citizen feedback mechanism being placed for providing information to the public and address of complaints. He also apprised about the pertinent concerns of the banks related to low-cost housing loans. The Finance minister took notice and ensured to resolve legitimate concerns at the earliest time possible.

In conclusion, Chairman NAPHDA thanked the Federal Minister for smooth, effective, and quicker facilitation of NAPHDA to provide low-cost houses to the masses.