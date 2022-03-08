This 8-Year Old Kid Can Copy Bowling Actions of 40 Superstars [Video]

Pakistan is widely regarded as a land of bowlers, particularly fast bowlers, and there is no doubt about the bowling talent in the country.

While the likes of Wasim Akram, Imran Khan, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Amir, and many more went on to establish themselves as superstars, the current fast bowlers have quickly made a name for themselves as well. Shaheen Afridi is one of the best bowlers in the world currently and he has already started to inspire a new generation of Pakistani cricketers.

A young 8-year old cricketer, Hamood ur Rehman, can copy the bowling action of over 40 international cricketers. Shadab Khan, Abdul Razzaq, Yasir Shah, Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah are some of the bowlers that Hamood can copy.

Hamood stated in an exclusive video message that he aspires to become an international cricketer and follow in the footsteps of his idol, Wasim Akram. He thanked the ProPakistani platform for providing him an opportunity to showcase his talent. He said that he hopes to meet his idol Wasim Akram and learn some bowling tips from him.

Watch the video:

Here are some of the bowling actions that Hamood can emulate: