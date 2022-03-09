Qualcomm Announces Mobile Esports Tournament With $2 Million Prize

Qualcomm, one of the world’s biggest smartphone chipmakers, has joined hands with ESL Gaming to announce an Esports competition. It is called the Snapdragon Pro series and it aims to “provide accessible and high-quality mobile esports experiences for both new and veteran competitors.”

Snapdragon Pro Series will host a slew of mobile esports tournaments across North America, Europe, the Middle East, China, North Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

These tournaments will include three tiers of competitions called Open, Challenge, and Masters. As the name says, Open challenges will be open to all candidates, but only those that qualify will reach Challenge and Master levels. Hence, the Master tier will only include the best players in the competition.

Players from all regions can win up to $2 million through these tournaments, presumably over the course of a multi-year series. Qualcomm says that all players will have access to premium-tier Snapdragon-powered devices using “Snapdragon Elite Gaming” optimizations. This means that we can expect to see top-tier gaming phones running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or other high-end Qualcomm chips.

Rodrigo Samwell, CCO at ESL said: