ICC Penalizes Rawalpindi Pitch for Poor Quality

ICC has given a below-average rating to the pitch at Rawalpindi Test following the first match between Pakistan and Australia. The dead pitch being fruitless for bowlers has earned the venue a demerit point in ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.

PCB has been receiving criticism for curating a batting-friendly pitch for the first Test match of historic series between Australia and Pakistan. The pitch remained completely flat throughout the five days of the Test match, as the batters mounted big runs while bowlers looked absolutely helpless. It also played a part in recording the worst bowling performance by Australian bowlers in 145 years.

Keeping these factors in view, the ICC Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle has given one demerit point to the venue.

Stating reasons for his below-average rating for the pitch, Ranjan Madugalle said, “The character of the pitch hardly changed over the course of five days and that there has been no deterioration apart from the bounce getting slightly lower. The pitch did not have a great deal of pace and bounce in it for the seamers nor assisted the spinners as the match progressed. In my view, this does not represent an even contest between bat and ball. Therefore, in keeping with the ICC guidelines, I rate this pitch as below average.”

If a venue collects 5 demerit points over a period of five years, it faces a ban of 12 months from hosting international cricket.

After the first Test of the much-awaited series between Pakistan and Australia ended in a draw, all eyes are now on National Stadium Karachi where the second Test is scheduled to begin on 12 March.